WABAG- LAGAIP ROAD LINK WIDENING TO BE COMPLETED TOWARDS END OF YEAR

The Wabag District Development Authority (WDDA) has constructed a shorter route from Laiagam to Wabag which is currently being widened and gravelled simultaneously.

Wabag District member Dr. Lino Tom said the graveling and widening of this important road is ongoing and will be completed by the end of the year.

This road link was built a couple of years ago as a pilot track linking Sopas District Hospital in Wabag District to Yokonda in the Pilikambi Local Level Government of the new Lagaip District and into Laiagam Station along the Laiagam- Pogera section of the main Highlands Highway.

“The only section that will require a bit more work will be the descent from Yulimandak to Sopas because rain has delayed work a bit but we’ll get there soon,” the MP said.

The Sopas- Yokonda Rural Road Project is one of the 20 road projects the WDDA has initiated since 2017.