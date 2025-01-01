DEFENCE FORCE DELEGATES VISIT MT HAGEN

The defence force delegates from six countries around the world made a two-day visit to Highlands Region to witness the first-hand information and observe PNGDF operations in a challenging and complex environment.

During their visit to Mt Hagen in Western Highlands Province, Governor Wai Rapa and his Provincial Administrator Joseph Mangbil warmly welcomed them.

Governor Rapa told them how peace-loving Western Highlands Province is and the significant role it plays as a refuge for the upper highland’s provinces, to accommodating victims of law-and-order problems.

“Western Highlands Province is the heart of the Highlands Region and Papua New Guinea at large, where law and order is a top priority and people have adapted to that.

There are no major law and order issues in WHP but Police are investigating how the high-powered guns are being transported to the upper highlands,” he explained.

The representatives were from Australia, New Zealand, Japan, the United States, and Indonesia.

This visit to PNG is a way to assess and strengthen defense partnerships, evaluate military cooperation, and gain firsthand insights into Papua New Guinea Defense Force operations.

The visit allows delegates to witness firsthand how the PNGDF operates in challenging and complex environments, particularly in the Highlands Region, where law and order issues persist. By traveling to Tari, Hela Province, and later to Wabag and Jiwaka, they gain insights into the strategic deployments of PNGDF troops and how they support the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary (RPNGC) in maintaining security and stability, particularly to evaluate the use of Foreign Military Assistance.

The delegation met with provincial leaders and security stakeholders to discuss regional security concerns, particularly in resource-rich areas like the Porgera Mine, where PNGDF and RPNGC presence is crucial for maintaining stability.

In terms of Bilateral Partnerships and Support, these nations have played a crucial role in supporting the PNGDF through military aid, defense training, and security partnerships:

Australia provides military training, equipment, and joint exercises under the Defence Cooperation Program (DCP), the United States signed the PNG-U.S. Defense Cooperation Agreement in May 2023 to enhance PNGDF’s capabilities, Japan has been Supporting PNGDF through joint military exercises and security training, and Indonesia has been working closely with PNGDF in defense training and regional security cooperation.