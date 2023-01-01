PROPER REPORTS VITAL FOR SERVICE DELIVERY

By Jim John

In recent years, health facilities in Papua New Guinea have been lacking proper management systems. This has been leading to other issues affecting basic service delivery.

Health secretary Dr Osborne Liko says lack of reporting in health facilities within the country have been affecting clinical services.

He revealed this during a two days health executive leadership development program held in Port Moresby this week.

“Everyday we hear about shortages of medicines. This is not always true. The fact is that some managers of the health facilities right from the provincial hospitals, districts, health centres and aid posts do not provide good reports to the National Department of Health,” he said.

Dr Liko said respective Provincial Health Authorities (PHAs) need to work closely with the hospitals, health centres and aid posts operating within the provinces so appropriate reports are being sent back to the Department of Health.

He said this will help provide effective health service delivery in the country to serve the people.