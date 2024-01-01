PRIME MINISTER’S EASTER VISIT

By Claire Mauta

Prime Minister James Marape began his Easter long weekend by opening the Markham District Office and launched its 5-year development plan on Friday.

Today he attends church service at the Mutzin Station in Markham and will spend the night in Lae.

Tomorrow Sunday, he will be travelling to East Sepik Province to visit the natural disaster affected areas, Angoram and Ambunti Drekikir districts, and return to Port Moresby in the afternoon.

On Monday, Prime Minister will depart for Mt. Hagen and then transit via helicopter to visit another natural disaster affected area in the Gumini district of Simbu Province and return to Port Moresby on the same day.