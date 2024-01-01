DISASTER AFFECTED COMMUNITIES IN SIMBU RECEIVED RELIEF ASSISTANCE

By John Mori

The disaster affected communities in Nilkande and Mitnande Local Level Government in Gembolg received food rations from the Kundiawa Gembolg District Development Authority and the Provincial Disaster Management team with the assistance of PNG Defence Force yesterday.

PNGDF also assisted Simbu Provincial Disaster Management team and air lifted food rations and medical kits to schools in Simbu and communities that were affected by the natural disaster.

Elvis Gende President of Nilkande LLG and Joe Ulka Deputy District Administrator for Kundiawa Gembolg thanked Marape Rosso Government, National Disaster and the PNG Defence Force for their relief assistance.

The natural disaster leaves more than 36,000 plus people homeless, without food and proper drinking water in the last two weeks.