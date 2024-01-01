MINE ASSISTED INTERNATIONAL PREACHERS WITH PLANE

PICTURED: SDA International preachers boarding plane at Tabubil airport. (Supplied Image)

By Jim John

Nine (9) Seventh Day Adventist International preachers left stranded in North Fly District of Western Province were flown back to Port Moresby on Tuesday May 14.

They were supposed to fly out on Monday but due to flight disruptions, amidst the fuel crisis faced in the country.

In assistance, Ok Tedi Mining Limited’s plane, Pride of Tabubil (Dash 8) flew the preachers straight to the Nation’s Capital.

On May 10th, 2024, the shortage of jet A1 fuel resulted in many airports closed and planes unable to fly, causing inconveniences to thousands of passengers in Daru, Kiunga and Tabubil.

Seeing this need, local church pastors in Kiunga and Tabubil negotiated with the company to help fly out the preachers.

The Manager, Logistics Operations at OTML Captain Karo Yama and the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Kedi Ilimbit arranged the flight for the preachers, along with some of the workers going for break.

Speaking on behalf of the church congregation, District Director of SDA churches in North Fly Pastor Mathias Anjo thanked OTML and its management team for the timely assistance. The preachers were from Australia, Solomon Island, Fiji, Africa and Samoa respectively where they preached in Mougulu, Lake Murray, Middle Fly District, Kiunga, Ningerum and Tabubil in North Fly District including Telefomin and Oksapmin, Sandaun Province for the PNG for Christ Program