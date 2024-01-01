PRIME MINISTER MARAPE VISITS DISASTER AFFECTED DISTRICTS IN ESP

Prime Minister James Marape accompanied by his wife Rachael Marape visited the disaster-stricken people of Angoram and Wosera-Gawi district in East Sepik Province yesterday, assuring them of the National Government’s support as they come to terms with the effects of the double-disaster that hit them recently.

The Prime Minister also used the opportunity to make an aerial assessment of the damages caused by the flood and earthquake.

Prime Minister conveyed his sympathies to the victims, and said K2 million is being released by the National Treasury for immediate relief assistance for them while the East Sepik Provincial Government completes its full report on the impact of the disaster, after which the National Government will step in with full funding for restorative efforts.

On top of the K2 million disaster relief package to the East Sepik Provincial Government, K10 million in total is being distributed to all districts and local level government areas affected.

The breakdown is as follows: ESPG K2 million, Wosera-Gawi K2 million, Angoram K2 million, Ambunti-Drekikir K1 million, Yangoru-Saussia K1 million, Wewak DDA K1 million, Maprik Urban LLG K500,000, Gawi LLG K500,000, Vanimo DDA K1 million and Nuku DDA K1 million.

Prime Minister Marape urged all Sepik Members of Parliament and the provincial government to work together with the National Government to address this matter.

“Despite the politics that is going on in Waigani, we must put our differences aside and recognize the needs of our people in the affected areas,” Prime Minister said.

“Government must go to people at the earliest, without delay. Local level governments, provincial governments and district development authorities are the working hands of the National Government on the ground so we will empower them to assist our people with immediate relief and care as well as next phase of restoration and development.”

The Prime Minister also travelled to Gumine and Gembogl in Chimbu province today on a similar mission to comfort the people and offer National Government’s immediate relief assistance.