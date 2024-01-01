NGI POLICE READY FOR QUARTERLY INSPECTION

By Wasita Royal

New Guinea Islands Assistant Commissioner of Police, Perou N’dranou patrolled the St. George Channel early this morning, in preparation for the NGI Quarterly Inspection meeting scheduled to commence tomorrow in Kavieng town.

Police from the New Guinea Islands (NGI) region, led by NGI Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Perou N’dranou patrolled the St. George Channel early this morning aboard on MV Manning Police boat accompanied by his Deputy Commander, Gordon Maku as well as the East New Britain (ENB) Provincial Police Commander Felix Nebanat and Police Administration Manager Lepan Samuel.

The team affirmed being fully prepared for the NGI Quarterly Inspection meeting set to take place tomorrow.

Upon arrival at the West Coast of Namatanai, the patrol was greeted by the Police Personnel of Kavieng.

ACP N’dranou reiterates the delegation’s commitment to upholding law and order in the region, as they prepare to convene for discussions aimed at further enhancing security and public service in the NGI communities.