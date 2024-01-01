FIVE BODIES RECOVERED FROM MULITAKA LANDSLIDE

By Louis Maingu

The damage assessment team responded to the Mulitaka landslide in Enga Province indicated that the natural disaster has completely destroyed the Yambeli ward of the Maip Mulitaka LLG area.

The total land area affected by the landslide is around 200 square kilometres which includes about 150 meters of the main highway from Wabag to Porgera which is completely destroyed by the landslide and 55 to 60 houses were entirely destroyed.

The damage assessment team indicated that the nearby wards are also seriously affected and under imminent threat as the landslide is active and is continuing down the mountain and will destroy the entire area.

Enga Provincial Administrator Sandis Tsaka said so far five people were confirmed dead with their bodies recovered and four injured including an infant who are currently being treated.

Based on the 2022 common roll, the number of people from the affected wards is 3,895 but the actual numbers are expected to be more as the area has provided refuge to many people displaced by the tribal conflicts.

Many bodies are yet to be located as the unstable and active landslide is making it dangerous and difficult for rescue or recovery operations.

Director of Monitoring and evaluation Kenneth Andrew expressed that the affected community members were overwhelmed when receiving the Government contingents; made up of Police, PNG Defence Force, Medical team from Enga Provincial Health Authority, UN-IOM and the Enga Provincial Government and Administration staff.