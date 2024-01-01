The Governor General of Papua New Guinea H.E. Grand Chief Sir Bob Bofeng Dadae GCL, GCMG, KStJ, is pleased to announce the 2024 King’s Birthday Honours List and to warmly congratulate all the award recipients, as follows:
KNIGHT BACHELOR
Arthur Llewellyn JONES, OBE
For service to Business and to the Community
ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE
(CIVIL DIVISION)
K.B.E
To be an Ordinary Knight Commander of the Civil Division of the said Most Excellent Order:
John BANGKOK, BEM
For services to Business and to the Community
C.B.E
To be Ordinary Commanders of the Civil Division of the said Most Excellent Order
Andrew Charles ABEL
For services to the Surfing Industries
Ahmed Bin ISMAIL
For services to Business and to the Community.
Ian Alan TARUTIA, O.B.E.
For services to Business and to the Public and Private Sectors
O.B.E.
To be Ordinary Officers of the Civil Division of the said Most Excellent Order
Victor GABI
For services to the Public
Vaghi GAIROWAGGA
For Public Service
Williamson HOSEA
For Public Service
Beatrice MAHURU
For services to the Private Sector
Sosepe Kerowa MAMINTI
For services to the Private Sector
Captain Philip Leonard MARSHALL
For services to the Aviation Industries
Joe Kenken MOK
For services to the Real Estate Industry
M.B.E
To be Ordinary Members of the Civil Division of the said Most Excellent Order
Aria ASI
For services to the Public
Philip ALU
For services to Education
Steven Enomb KILANDA
For Public Service
Molly O’ROURKE
For services to the Community
Bogi RAGA
For services to the Electoral Commission
BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL
(CIVIL DIVISION)
B.E.M.
Terence ALUNA
For services to Central Government and to the Community
Tobby BOBBY
For services to the Community
Captain David FAITHFUL
For services to Lutheran Shipping in Lae, Morobe Province
Mairi HOMOSI
For services to the Community
Michael KELENA
For services to the Public
Sharon MAMANGI
For services to the Community and to Education
George NOBLE
For Public Service
ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE
(MILITARY DVISION)
C.B.E.
To be an Ordinary Commander of the Military Division of the said Most Excellent Order
Commodore Philip POLEWARA, MBE
Papua New Guinea Defence Force
O.B.E.
To be an Ordinary Officer of the Military Division of the said Most Excellent Order
Colonel Dominic BULUNGOL, M.B.E.
Papua New Guinea Defence Force
M.B.E.
To be an Ordinary Members of the Military Division of the said Most Excellent Order
Colonel Tony ASEAVU
Papua New Guinea Defence Force
Colonel Dickers ESSO
Papua New Guinea Defence Force
Colonel Tony OAWA
Papua New Guinea Defence Force
BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL
(MILITARY DIVISION)
B.E.M.
Warrant Officer Joseph DALID
Chief Warrant Officer Eddie FOIAP
Chief Warrant Officer Silas HUAZIEMBE
Chief Warrant Officer Jacob YAKEA