The Governor General of Papua New Guinea H.E. Grand Chief Sir Bob Bofeng Dadae GCL, GCMG, KStJ, is pleased to announce the 2024 King’s Birthday Honours List and to warmly congratulate all the award recipients, as follows:

KNIGHT BACHELOR

Arthur Llewellyn JONES, OBE

For service to Business and to the Community

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

(CIVIL DIVISION)

K.B.E

To be an Ordinary Knight Commander of the Civil Division of the said Most Excellent Order:

John BANGKOK, BEM

For services to Business and to the Community

C.B.E

To be Ordinary Commanders of the Civil Division of the said Most Excellent Order

Andrew Charles ABEL

For services to the Surfing Industries

Ahmed Bin ISMAIL

For services to Business and to the Community.

Ian Alan TARUTIA, O.B.E.

For services to Business and to the Public and Private Sectors

O.B.E.

To be Ordinary Officers of the Civil Division of the said Most Excellent Order

Victor GABI

For services to the Public

Vaghi GAIROWAGGA

For Public Service

Williamson HOSEA

For Public Service

Beatrice MAHURU

For services to the Private Sector

Sosepe Kerowa MAMINTI

For services to the Private Sector

Captain Philip Leonard MARSHALL

For services to the Aviation Industries

Joe Kenken MOK

For services to the Real Estate Industry

M.B.E

To be Ordinary Members of the Civil Division of the said Most Excellent Order

Aria ASI

For services to the Public

Philip ALU

For services to Education

Steven Enomb KILANDA

For Public Service

Molly O’ROURKE

For services to the Community

Bogi RAGA

For services to the Electoral Commission

BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL

(CIVIL DIVISION)

B.E.M.

Terence ALUNA

For services to Central Government and to the Community

Tobby BOBBY

For services to the Community

Captain David FAITHFUL

For services to Lutheran Shipping in Lae, Morobe Province

Mairi HOMOSI

For services to the Community

Michael KELENA

For services to the Public

Sharon MAMANGI

For services to the Community and to Education

George NOBLE

For Public Service

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

(MILITARY DVISION)

C.B.E.

To be an Ordinary Commander of the Military Division of the said Most Excellent Order

Commodore Philip POLEWARA, MBE

Papua New Guinea Defence Force

O.B.E.

To be an Ordinary Officer of the Military Division of the said Most Excellent Order

Colonel Dominic BULUNGOL, M.B.E.

Papua New Guinea Defence Force

M.B.E.

To be an Ordinary Members of the Military Division of the said Most Excellent Order

Colonel Tony ASEAVU

Papua New Guinea Defence Force

Colonel Dickers ESSO

Papua New Guinea Defence Force

Colonel Tony OAWA

Papua New Guinea Defence Force

BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL

(MILITARY DIVISION)

B.E.M.

Warrant Officer Joseph DALID

Chief Warrant Officer Eddie FOIAP

Chief Warrant Officer Silas HUAZIEMBE

Chief Warrant Officer Jacob YAKEA