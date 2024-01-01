LOLOATA CAMP FUNDING QUESTIONED

Noting Loloata Island Resort as a costly location for a political camp, the PNG National Party Leader and Sinasina Yongomugl MP Kerenga Kua called on the Ombudsman Commission, the Independent Commission Against Corruption, and the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary to immediately launch a probe into the Prime Minister’s camping activities at the Resort.

This follows his previous statement questioning who is funding the Loloata Camp. Mr. Kua shared that the Prime Minister’s Office has responded but has avoided the crux of the matter.

His said it is in the public interest to understand who is funding the Loloata camp, whether public funds are being used, or if private individuals with vested interests are paying for the government’s retreat.

He added that in the same vein these organizations are welcomed to scrutinize the Opposition, and their activities as well, stressing that the people of Papua New Guinea deserve transparency and good governance amid what he called the desperate political games.

“the Opposition team is taking care of all our costs with our personal funds. As many know, the Crown Hotel is owned by one of our members in the camp, and each member is footing personal expenses.” Mr. Kua said.

“the Opposition team is not based full-time at Crown. For those who have homes in Port Moresby, we stay at our homes and come to Crown for meetings and collective discussions from time to time.” He added.

In response Prime minister James Marape warned against stating unsubstantiated facts for the pleasure of political point scoring, especially against the government.

The Prime Minister’s office confirmed that no government funds had been used, the cost of the duration of Parliament sitting were covered by the Pangu Pati, and coalition partners for their respective MPs.

“The government officially moved into Loloata Island on 27 May, 2024 to accommodate MPs travelling in from their respective electorates before parliament sitting commenced on 28 May, 2024.” Mr. Marape stated.

“Other government MPs who have residence in Port Moresby were not accommodated at Loloata. However they were at Loloata Island Resort to attend Government caucus as and when required.” He added.

The Prime minister went on to encourage the country to continue functioning beyond politics.