ENGA PROVINCIAL GOVERNMENT PRESENTS SCHOOL BUS TO NEW HIGH SCHOOL

Pictured: Enga Provincial Member Sir Peter Ipatas (third from left) posing with some students when he went there to present a new 15 seater bus to Rakamanda SDA High School earlier today. (Supplied Image)

By Mortimer Yangharry

The recently established Rakamanda Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) High School received a brand new 15 seater school bus from the Enga Provincial Government this morning.

Veteran Enga Provincial Member Sir Peter Ipatas handed over the vehicle key to the Board of Management (BoM) urging them to put into good and responsible use while educating the future leaders of the province and country as a whole.

The school bus will be used to pick up and drop off teachers as there is not enough teachers’ houses to accommodate them, with the school being recently established.

Sir Ipatas appealed to the community members to refrain from participating and supporting tribal fights as government services and projects are destroyed because of tribal fighting.

He encouraged the local community to take ownership of government services and provide the necessary support where necessary.

Rakamanda SDA High School is located at the Rakamanda SDA Mission Station along the Highlands Highway, in the Wabag Rural LLG of Wabag District.