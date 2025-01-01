PRIMARY SCHOOL RECEIVES BOOST IN SANITATION FACILITIES

Picture Supplied

Tokarara Primary School in the National Capital District has commenced its academic year with improved sanitation facilities.

This was made possible through the BSP Financial Group community project which upgraded the school’s ablution block, including its toilets, sinks, and water systems.

BSP Operation’s Business Project Manager Tina Pomat stated that, BSP was pleased to contribute to the well-being of students, staff, and the community by ensuring they comply with health standards and providing clean and hygienic facilities.

“At BSP, we are committed to being part of a community beyond our professional roles. The modernization of the school’s infrastructure has created a lasting positive impression, encouraging further investment in community development and improving the overall education experience for future generations,” Mrs Pomat said.

Tokarara Primary School Head Teacher, John Piason expressed his gratitude to BSP for the renovated ablution block.

“Proper sanitation is not just a health issue it’s a fundamental right, no child should have to choose between their education and dignity. Thank you BSP,” Piason added.

Tokarara Primary School, established 60 years ago, is one of the oldest schools with a student population of 1,200.