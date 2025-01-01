FINANCE COMPANY DONATES K50,000 TO CATHOLIC PARISH IN TAMBUL NEBILYER

By Parker Tambua

Local Financial Firm McBro Finance Ltd has come to the rescue of Sinsibai Sacred Heart Catholic Parish in the Archdiocese of Mt. Hagen with a donation of K50 000.

The parish located in Tambul Nebilyer district of Western Highlands, is currently undergoing a project for a new church building.

Company’s managing director Thomas Dumu, presented the cheque to fundraising chairman Allan Sumb and secretary Anthony Gonol in Port Moresby last Friday.

Mr. Dumu stated that the company also helps schools, health services, water projects and invests in sports and social activities to empower youths and extend their hands to support those in need for better place to live in.

“It is the company’s mission and vision to back to the communities and people as part of our corporate social responsibility,” Dumu said.

“So, with that vision, our aim is to change communities, and we are now giving K50 000 to Sinsibai Catholic Parish to support their fundraising for constructing a new church building.”

On behalf of the parish, Mr Sumb thanked McBro Finance Ltd and Mr Dumu for the positive response to their letter, seeking assistance.

“This is a timely intervention and the support will go a long way in our construction of the new church building. We really thank McBro Finance,” Sumb said.

Mr. Sumb highlighted that the parish would need at least K4 million to complete a modern, architecturally structured church that will cater to four outstations and a population of around five to six thousand.

He further thanked other corporate business houses and individuals for showing their support, particularly Western Highlands Governor Wai Rapa for pledging K100, 000.