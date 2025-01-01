PRIMARY SCHOOL BANS SELLING OF COOKED FOOD

Wabag Primary School School Board Chairman Kepakan Pakau talking to the locals and vendors.

The Wabag Primary School Board of Management has banned the selling of cooked food and other store goods on the school premises to prevent spread of contagious diseases in the school.

Board Chairman Kepakan Pakau said no vendors and sellers are allowed to sell foods at the school main gate as of today.

Police will be monitoring the area and removing anyone who disobeys.

“Police have been engaged to monitor this area,” Pakai said.

Pakau said Wabag Primary School is the largest primary school in Wabag District and Enga Province, with Grade 7- 8 classes with over a thousand students enrolled.

This educational institution is located in the heart of Wabag Town, where the Enga Provincial Government plans to elevate the school into a day high school in the future.