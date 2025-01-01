COMMUNITY WORK PARADE DAY COMPULSORY

Aipinimanda community building a makeshift classroom that will cater for early childhood and grades 1-2 for Tolem Community School in the Wabag Rural LLG of Enga Province yesterday.

The Aipinimanda village in the Wabag Rural Local Level Government, Enga Province, has designated Monday of every week as the community work parade day.

This community service initiative began yesterday with community members gathering to build a makeshift classroom for the Tolem Community School.

Aipinimanda Ward 23 councillor Johnson Kondaikali acknowledged the Yapokon and Kaleprae people of the Yanaitin for the new initiative.

“The community has set aside every Monday to work and help develop Tolem Community School as this is one of the most important government services we have in our community,” Kondaikali said.

Tolem Community School Headteacher Robert Kandatamb is grateful for the community’s assistance in ensuring the school resume the 2025 Academic Year.

“This is the first time I have experienced and been part of a community that comes together to work for their children,” Kandatamb said.

The headteacher said the enrollment has increased this year and such help will enable school to accommodate early childhood and grades 1-2 in the makeshift classroom building.

The Tolem Community School was established in 2014 but was closed for the past decade due to trouble fight and burning down of classrooms, however it has been reopened last year.