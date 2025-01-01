TSIAMALILI JNR CONDEMNS DEROGATORY STATEMENTS AGAINST MISS PNG

Regional Member for Bougainville Peter Tsiamalili Jnr has assured the newly crowned Miss PNG that her derogatory statements will be dealt with the full force of cyber law.

Tsiamalili said this following the recent derogatory statements against May Torovi Hasola on social media regarding her origin and her parents.

Tsiamalili, who also spoke as a proud uncle, said Hasola’s role as Miss PNG is a testament to her dedication, intelligence and strength, serving as an inspiration to many.

“Such behavior is not only hurtful but completely unacceptable, and I unequivocally condemn it,” he said.

Tsiamalili added that Hasola represents more than just herself, she embodies the hopes and dreams of young women across Papua New Guinea, particularly those in Bougainville.

“I urge all Bougainvilleans to remain calm during this time. As we continue to share posts via WhatsApp and Facebook, we must recognize that perpetuating negativity only fuels the fire. It is essential that we take action to stop circulating harmful comments and allow the law to take its course.

“I assure you that this matter will be addressed with the full force of our cyber laws. We must not allow negativity and discrimination to overshadow the achievements of our youth.” Tsiamalili said.

He said Hasola’s journey is a celebration of resilience and empowerment, and it is essential that everyone support her rather than detract from her accomplishments.

“I call upon all Bougainvilleans to unite in celebrating Hasola’s achievements and to foster a culture of respect and encouragement. Together, we can create an environment where every young person feels valued and supported in their pursuit of excellence,” he said.