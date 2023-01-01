IMPACT PROJECTS FROM THE NATIONAL GOVERNMENT

Nawaeb District Local MP, Theo Pelgen is set to embark on delivering several impact projects in his district.

MP Pelgen made this assurance after a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister James Marape, Minister for Fisheries and Marine Jelta Wong and Forests Minister Sailo Waipo.

The number one agenda will be the ground breaking of the multi-million-kina Redevelopment of the Nawaeb District Headquarters, at Boana Station which will eventuate this month.

MP Pelgen said, “the K5 million funding will come from the office of the Morobe Governor, Luther Wenge.”

According to the MP, the event will further coincide with the Launching of the Nawaeb District Five Year Development Plan that is already now aligned with the recently launched National Governments Medium Term Development Plan 4.

In addition, the member revealed that he held discussions with the Minister for Fisheries and Marine, Jelta Wong for a proposed marine project.

The discussion with the Forests Minister Sailo Waipo was regarding the huge potential of Nawaeb with its forests capacity will be sustainably looked at to harness its full potential for the better livelihood of the people.

Discussions, communications and awareness of these proposed forests projects will be made known over the course of term of Government.