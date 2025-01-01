Awareness Emergency Health Islands Life News Papua New Guinea Politics Programs

POMIO HOSPITAL NEARS COMPLETION

by Lorraine Jimal0339

Pomio District Member and Health Minister Elias Kapavore announced that the Pomio District Hospital is nearing completion.

The Minister stated that the hospital in Pomio District, East New Britain Province is 80% complete and will be finished soon.

“Manpower and medical equipment components are concurrently pursued to meet the commissioning in October this year,” Minister Kapavore said.

As the Minister responsible for Health, he said that the Marape-Rosso government is committed to addressing primary and secondary health care gaps in our public health system.

“We will commit to revolutionize our primary health infrastructure going forward,” he said.

He is confident of achieving the Universal Health Coverage by 2030 with the strong support from our development partners like the Asian Development Bank and the Australian Government Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

He mentioned that similar health facilities like the Pomio District Hospital project are currently supported across the country including Community Health Posts (Level 2, & Health Centres Level 3).

“We aim to restore public confidence to our public health system where our citizens have accesses to quality care despite their status and locations,” he said.

Pomio District is one of the four districts in the East New Britain Province.

