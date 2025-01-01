K4MILLION ALLOCATED TO ASSIST TERTIARY INSTITUTION STUDENTS

By John Mori

Jiwaka Provincial Government has allocated K4 million to assist tertiary students in Jiwaka

Provincial member Simon Kaiwi emphasized the importance of supporting the future elite and human resources of the province and the country.

“It is only fair that we intervene with an assistance scheme that can provide relief to parents in Jiwaka province for this academic year. Education is my regime priority which is why we put more emphasis on education last year and will continue to support educational programs in Jiwaka province.” he said

Mr. Kaiwi said the school fee assistance scheme will be a relief for parents.

Jiwaka Provincial Administrator Rick Kogen revealed that appointed officers will visit various tertiary institutions to collect data starting this week.

Mr. Kogen thanked the Jiwaka Provincial government and urged all Jiwaka students to be vigilant and serious about their educational pathway.

“We are competing with the rest of Papua New Guinea and globally and we must take it seriously. We have come a long way, but we still have a long journey ahead to achieve our dreams and goals. We must aim high.

He emphasized that every student is a source of pride and an asset to Jiwaka Province.

“We must not let our family members, tribesmen, district, and province down and produce positive outcomes.” Kogen said.