PNGDF REMOVES 110 GHOST NAMES FROM PAYROLL

by Lorraine Jimal01237

By James Guken

The Papua New Guinea Defence Force (PNGDF) has removed 110 names from its payroll, including personnel listed as absent without leave (AWOL), deceased, or discharged, who were still receiving payments. This action follows an investigation into payroll discrepancies that began last year.

Chief of Defence Force Rear Admiral Philip Polewara confirmed that the names would be deleted from the system, halting further payments. He also warned that personnel found allowing ghost names on the payroll would face severe consequences.

Polewara added that the PNGDF would no longer accept re-enlistments, focusing instead on strict recruitment processes to ensure high-quality personnel for the future.

