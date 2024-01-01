POMBSA PREPARES FOR SNOOKER TOURNAMENT

The much-anticipated Port Moresby Open Snooker tournament will start on the 29th of March at three locations; Aviat Social Club, Lamana Q’ Club and South Pacific Motors Club.

This was revealed by the President of the Port Moresby Billiards and Snooker Association (POMBSA) Lasark Joseph this week.

“The POMBSA is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated open snooker tournament back from the COVID holidays. This prestigious event, dating back to 1976, is a highlight for the POMBSA calendar, showcasing top-tier snooker talent and fostering community spirit,” Joseph said.

POMBSA President said additional lineup of events are in store to give participants the taste of snooker battle.

“Alongside the Port Moresby open snooker tournament, we have lineup of exciting events on the horizon including the PNG Open (Peter Fong Memorial cup), PNG National Snooker titles (Women’s & Men’s division) and the Port Moresby Handicap Challenge.

“The POMBSA is committed to promoting and developing the sport of snooker in PNG. With a storied history spanning decades, POMBSA organizes various tournaments and events, providing a platform for players to showcase their raw talent and skills for the snooker game,” President Joseph said.

In this tournament 64 players from Port Moresby and around the country will be vying for the premiership title, starting from the 29th of March to the 1st of April 2024.