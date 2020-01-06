Policemen Apprehended Over Extortion

A public servant is amongst two Criminal Investigation Division officers who were interrogated over allegations of extorting money from the Kikori District Administrator.

The three received a sum of 19,600 kina from the DA today, and were apprehended a few minutes later by Internal Investigations Unit officers who had been alerted and waiting.

Prior police investigations revealed that the CID officers had in their possession an investigation file involving allegations against the Kikori District Administrator.

Using that file, the threatened the DA and already received K6, 900 from him.

Upon the apprehension of the three men a sum of K19,600, two firearms, ammunitions and police vests were discovered.

The vehicle used had several number plates inside and IIU officers have commenced investigations into determining if it is a hire car, or one used by CID officers.

The two police officers were identified as members of the CID- Armed Robbery Unit based at Boroko Police station.

The Officers from IIU were informed of the extortion last Thursday and were closely monitoring the movement of these suspects until they were apprehended this morning.

Prior police investigations revealed that the CID officers had in their possession an investigation file involving allegations against the Kikori District Administrator.

Using that file, they had threatened the Kikori DA and had already received K6, 900 from him. That K9,600 has not been unaccounted for.

Their latest attempt was to get K60,000 in cash.

By Theckla Gunga, EMTV News, Port Moresby