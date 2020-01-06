PM Challenges Public Servants to Improve

All Government Departments and State Enterprises have been challenged to follow their annual work plans and achieve better results this year.

Speaking this morning, Prime Minister James Marape challenged SOE’s and Departments to ensure that performance is improved, to ensure better outcomes over the next twelve months.

“We got no time to waste, time that we are wasting is life-defining for our children, so we need to work hard all the time,” the Prime Minister said.

According to the Prime Minister, each departmental heads have been given their Key Performance Indicators or KPIs.

He said it is their responsibility to work hard, to achieve better results this year, following their annual work plan.

“By now each and every one of you should know what we as government expect of you,” he said. “Your Minister would have given you your work plans for this year.”

The Prime Minister further explained the government’s aim to Take Back PNG, saying it is in line with the vision 2050.

“When I talk about this country becoming the rich black nation on planet earth, where no child is left behind, we must ensure we take back PNG back from the wrong road, and out it on the right path,” Prime Minister said.

“These words were not isolated from the constitutional vision of our founding fathers.”

But there are also issues that are affecting effective service delivery in the country.

The Prime Minister highlighted corruption and complacency as a hindrance to achieving better results.

He challenged all public servants to work hard and avoid corruption.

“For us to pass our country better to our children, is to walk on the right path, and to do the right thing, and isolate corruption and complacency amidst us,” he said.

By Rayon Lakingu – EMTV News, Port Moresby