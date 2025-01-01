POLICE MINISTER DEFENDS BARUNI EVICTION AS LEGAL, AMIDST HUMAN RIGHTS CONCERNS

By James Guken

Police Minister Peter Tsiamalili Junior has defended the recent eviction of settlers at Baruni in the National Capital District, stating that the actions taken were in accordance with the law.

He clarified that the settlement is located on state land and emphasized that the enforcement measures were necessary for crime prevention and public security.

The eviction followed the horrific robbery, abduction, rape, mutilation, and murder of 23-year-old Margaret Gabriel. She was taken from her home at Watermark Estate, and her body was discovered in the Baruni area.

The Goilala people, who primarily reside in the area, are considered the main suspects in the crime.

In response to this incident, law enforcement officials carried out the eviction, which has sparked widespread debate.

Tsiamalili acknowledged concerns regarding the methods used during the eviction but stressed that these actions must be viewed in the wider context of preventing further crime and ensuring the safety of the public.

His comments came after statements from senior officials, including Assistant Commissioner of Police Commander NCD/Central, Ben Turi, and Central Province Governor Rufina Peter.

ACP Turi explained that the eviction was part of a larger plan to clear the area for future development. He noted that the settlers have been involved in illegal activities that have negatively impacted the surrounding community. Turi emphasized that all settlers in the area needed to be relocated to allow for development projects to proceed.

However, Governor Rufina Peter has condemned the eviction, labelling it a violation of human rights. She pointed out that the Goilala people, many of whom are affected by the eviction, have contributed significantly to the development of Port Moresby and are a marginalized group.

Governor Peter also expressed uncertainty over the origin of the eviction orders, questioning the decision-making process and suggesting that while the settlers are seeking justice for the crime, the manner in which the eviction was carried out raised serious human rights concerns.