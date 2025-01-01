NAMBAWAN SUPER NEW TRUSTEE DIRECTOR

Nambawan Super Limited (NSL) has announced the appointment of Paula Allen as an Independent Trustee Director on the NSL Board.

Nambawan Super Limited Chief Executive Officer Paul Sayer, said, “We are pleased to welcome Ms. Paula Allen to the Fund. Her extensive experience, particularly in leadership and strategic transformation, will be instrumental as we continue to drive growth, develop our culture, and improve services for our members,”

He said the board follows a thorough and independent process for appointing new Directors to fill vacancies, in line with its succession plan and the necessary skill set assessment.

Allen has been appointed for a three (3) year term, in line with the Bank of Papua New Guinea’s (BPNG) Prudential Standards related to Corporate Governance for Authorised Superannuation Fund Directors. Directors’ terms may be extended or renewed, with a maximum tenure of nine (9) years.

According to Nambawan Super Limited Allen brings over 25 years of executive and director experience across a variety of sectors, including superannuation, finance, wealth management, technology, emerging technologies, and infrastructure in both Asia and Australia.

Throughout her career, Allen has held numerous high-level positions, including Director, Adviser, Chief Executive Officer, Head of Strategy, and roles focused on Operations, Merger and Acquisition advice (including superannuation and investments), Finance, Technology, and Change Projects.

Her extensive experience includes serving as Chair on various committees, such as those dedicated to the Board, Investment, Compliance/Governance/Misconduct, Audit & Risk, Property, Environment and Heritage, Sustainability, Outstanding Growth, and Telecommunications groups.

Allen served in a quasi-judicial capacity evaluating alleged misconduct cases, acted as a judge for the Telstra Best of Business Awards, and provided consultancy services to organizations across different sectors.