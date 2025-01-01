THREE ARRESTED IN CONNECTION TO BARUNI INCIDENT

By James Guken

Three men have been arrested in relation to the kidnap, rape, mutilation and brutal murder of 23-year-old Margaret Gamaru Gabriel, whose body was discovered in Baruni in the National Capital District on February 15, 2025.

Police confirmed that one of the suspects, apprehended on Wednesday, was found with a necklace that witnesses identified as belonging to the late victim.

Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police, National Capital District and Central Provinces Commander Benjamin Turi, stated that police are working diligently to connect the suspects to the crime and continue gathering evidence from the crime scene.

He also confirmed that investigations into other murder cases in the area are ongoing.

Turi urged the public to assist police by providing information that could help locate suspects involved in other crimes, as timely reporting could expedite the investigation process.

He noted that the relatives of suspects in the Baruni murder have not cooperated, making the investigation more challenging.

Additionally, Turi addressed an incident where a murder suspect, who had surrendered to police, later escaped custody at Gordons.

It was reported that he fled after the attending officer went out for lunch.

This was a different incident at Bereina, Kairuku District in Central Province.

Commander Turi assured that the officers responsible would be held accountable.

He emphasized that police are committed to bringing those responsible for crimes to justice, even if it takes time, and called for continued public support.