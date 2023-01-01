PNG JOINS THE COMMON WEALTH NATIONS TO MARK THE CORONATION OF KING CHARLES III

The Coronation of Charles III and his wife Camilla as King and Queen of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth nations was held yesterday at the Westminster Abbey in London, England.

Papua New Guinea as part of the Commonwealth nation hosted a Military Parade and held a live showing of the Coronation of King Charles III at the Sir Hubert Murray Stadium in Port Moresby.

There to commemorate the day with Public Servants, Papua New Guinea Defense Force, Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary, Papua New Guinea Fire Services, Saint John Ambulance and the Correctional Services were the Acting Governor General His Excellency Hon. Job Pomat, NCD Governor Powes Parkop, Prime Minister James Marape, PNGDF Commander Navy Captain Philip Polewara and all other Heads of Missions.

Meanwhile in London, Papua New Guinea was represented by Governor General His Excellency Sir Bob Dadae, his spouse and support staff, the Minister for Foreign Affairs Justin Tkachenko and his staff and a contingent of five PNGDF personnel who were a part of the Military Parade.

During the event at the Sir Hubert Murray stadium, Prime Minister James Marape said we join with all other Commonwealth Realm nations as each country holds its own event – however big or small – to mark the Coronation of the King, as it is being held in London.

“Papua New Guinea’s association with His Majesty, the King; his mother Elizabeth, our late Queen; and the Crown goes way back to 1884 when the southern part of Papua New Guinea was a British colony under the reign of Queen Victoria – the great-great-great grandmother of King Charles. This long association with the Crown of England and Great Britain has led to our eventual inclusion in the Commonwealth of Nations” PM Marape said.

“Last year 2022, we witnessed the end of an era in the death of Queen Elizabeth II – the longest-serving British monarch to date. Her Majesty had served for 70 years and 214 days, dedicating her life to service, duty, and the exemplification of her Christian faith.

“Following the death of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022 as King Charles III, the same day his mother passed.

“This week, we witness the beginning of a new era in his Coronation”.

Prime Minister also highlighted the four visits now King Charles III did since he was a student.

“In 1966, at the age of 18 and while a student in Australia, Prince Charles visited our country and slept in a typical thatched-roof house in Popondetta as part of a student exchange program” he said.

“In 1975 at the age of 27, Prince Charles represented his mother Queen Elizabeth to officiate at the Independence of Papua New Guinea – joining in the celebrations, witnessing the lowering of the Australian Flag and the hoisting of the new Papua New Guinean one for the first time.

“In 1984 (aged 36), the Prince once more joined the people of Papua New Guinea to open our new Parliament House at Waigani, which, today, stands as a proud testament to the vibrancy of the democratic system of government we have inherited from Britain.

“Recently, in 2012 (aged 64), Prince Charles represented the Queen to visit PNG as part of her Diamond Jubilee celebrations, reminding us that, even though Her Majesty was far away in England, Papua New Guinea was still very much a part of her duty as the Head of State and the Commonwealth”.

Pm Marape added that during the burial of late Queen Elizabeth II, he had a meeting with now King Charles III last year and he would visit PNG on the 50th golden Jubilee celebration in two years’ time.

“His Majesty talked at some length about his visits to PNG, the acquaintances he made during these times, and graciously accepted my invitation to officiate at our Independence Golden Jubilee celebrations in 2025.”

Prime Minister Marape concludes by congratulating the King.

“On behalf of the People of Papua New Guinea, let me take this time to offer our hearty congratulations and well wishes to His Majesty, King Charles III on his coronation. He has been groomed his whole life for this moment, and although his reign might not be as long as his mother’s, we know he has been prepared well for this work.

“As a country of Christians, we pray that God will bless him with a heart of service and duty to honour his calling, and to also speak up with conviction on matters of conscience close to his heart.”