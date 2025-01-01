RAAF’S LIGHTNING VISITS PORT MORESBY

Two Royal Australian Air Force F-35A Lightning fighter jets from the 75 Squadron completed a fly past over Jackson International Airport enroute to Australia yesterday.

Commanding Officer of the Papua New Guinea Defence Force Air Transport Wing, Lieutenant Colonel Douglas Vavar, and Australian Defence Advisor, Colonel Nicholas Trotter, were both on hand to welcome RAAF pilots, including Commanding Officer of the 75 Squadron.Wing Commander Andrew Nilson during their lightning visit.

Australia and PNG have a long history of defence cooperation. The visit from the 75 Squadron is just one example of the enduring relationship between Australia and PNG defence forces that extend from the battles of WWII to the work of the soldiers, sailors, and aviators do together each day as part of the country’s Defence Cooperation Program.

The 75 Squadron’s historical connection to PNG is one of courage and resilience. The squadron’s Kittyhawk fighters first landed in Port Moresby in March 1942, playing a crucial role in defending PNG from invasion.

The history that 75 Squadron has with PNG is just one small piece of the enduring defence connection between both countries.

From the air, the land, and the seas, the defence forces of Australia and PNG have stood side by side.

In PNG’s 50th anniversary year, the country is looking forward to what the future of our defence cooperation will bring.