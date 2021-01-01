PNG’s COVID-19 Update

Share the News











Papua New Guinea has reported nine new cases of COVID-19.

The latest cases were reported in East New Britain, Madang and in the National Capital District.

The country’s COVID-19 cases as a result stands at 970 with 10 known deaths.

Seventeen provinces including the Autonomous Region of Bougainville (AROB) have reported cases.

Meanwhile, quarantine is an important measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 says the Controller of the National Pandemic Response, David Manning.

Mr Manning as appealed to everyone to strictly adhere to the 14-day quarantine period has placed on passengers travelling into the country.