MAJESTIC TUNA CORPORATION TUNA PROCESSING PLANT TO REOPEN

The re-opening of the Majestic Tuna Corporation tuna processing plant in Malahang, Lae, Morobe Province, is expected to create more than thousand jobs and numerous opportunities for local businesses.

Fisheries and Marine Resources Minister, Jelta Wong said the plant will open before the year ends, after its closure in 2023.

Minister Wong said the reopening follows change in ownership structure and management.

He expressed his gratitude to the company’s shareholders—FCF Co. Ltd and Frabelle (PNG) Ltd for their commitment to restarting operations at the plant.

Minister Wong said the reopening of Majestic Tuna Corporation and the renewal of partnerships between RD Tuna Canners and leading global tuna companies underscores their commitment to growing the fisheries sector and contributing to the PNG economy.

Wong expressed confidence that additional investments, including new foreign direct investments, will flow into PNG’s tuna industry.

He also highlighted that the launch of the Tuna Domestication Strategy and an updated National Tuna Fisheries Management Plan, expected in the first half of this year, will further strengthen the sustainable management and development of the tuna fisheries sector.

The Government of PNG is committed to supporting the sustainable growth of the fisheries sector. “We are not merely making commitments; we are implementing policies that drive real change,” said the Minister.