PNG TO PARTICIPATE IN FASHION SUMMIT

Papua New Guinea among other countries will be attending a BRICS+ Fashion Summit in Moscow to discuss future of the fashion.

Founder and Managing Director of PNG Fashion Week, Philma Kelegai who will represent the country with other experts from around the world will take part in the summit from October 3th to 5th.

Kelegai will be participating in summit to foster multi-vector cooperation in the fashion industry, strengthen cultural and business ties and address pressing issues like innovation and sustainable development.

“As a leader in this space in PNG, I am excited to see how connections like this that foster collaboration and exchange can lead to massive returns on investment and invaluable reach for not just fashion in PNG but brand PNG.” Kelegai said.

“PNG deserves to be seen on global platforms, its art, culture, story and rich history is undeniable and I am proud to represent PNG at this global forum” she added.

This global event would be the largest of its kind for the emerging fashion markets which will bring together industry leaders, heads of fashion associations, manufacturers, designers, and experts from around the world.

The summit will offer a comprehensive Business Program, an International Exhibition “Heritage”, which features modern interpretations of cultural codes in fashion design from across the globe and educational events.

The International Exhibition “Heritage” would be a highlight of the Summit. It would showcase the powerful influence of national and cultural heritage of BRICS countries, as well as countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America on modern clothing design and reflect the global trend of embracing cultural codes in a contemporary context.

The Summit would also focus on the challenges and achievements of talented individuals, designers and companies within the industry.