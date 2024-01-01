MRDC VISIT TO INSTITUTIONS

The Mineral Resources Development Company External Affairs Unit team have visited various institutions in the country to coordinate and strengthen relationships and to support students from MRDC beneficiary communities.

General Manager of Client Services Bartholomew Yacop stated, “We are pleased with the level of service and engagements in the last two months, we now have a better understanding of the institutional requirements, and they also understand the processes that MRDC mange on behalf of our mining, petroleum and gas subsidiaries. The visit will inform policy framework for continued improvement and outcome in ensuring beneficiaries interest in education is achieved.”

The provinces including Port Moresby, Madang, Morobe, Enga, Simbu, Western, Eastern, Southern Highlands and East New Britain.

Since 2022, over PGK40million was invested to support 8,360 students by nine subsidaries from petroleum, gas and mining sectors across the county.