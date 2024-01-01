NEW MINISTERS SWORN IN

By Samantha Solomon

Prime Minister James Marape has announced two new ministers to take up two portfolios of mining and health.

The health ministry was given to member for Pomio Elias Kapavore and the Mining ministry was given member for Jimi Wage Goi.

The former mining minister is still undergoing legal battles with his election in the National General election thus the ministry was given to Wage Goi.

The swearing in took place at the government house in Port Moresby recently

Mr. Marape acknowledged the former health minister Dr. Lino Tom for doing his best to deal with issues.

“I want to place the record by sincerity’s appreciation for those who serve earlier in those portfolios the outgoing health minister Dr. Lino Tom did his utmost best the portfolio.

He has also announced that Elias Kapavore will be the health minister with vast of experiences he has with the Department of Health.

“He has been replaced by equally qualified man in the health sector Elias Kapavore formally distinctive CEO of West Sepik Provincial Health authority before coming into the office under his tenure ship in the West Sepik health authority Vanimo

Was the number one Hospital 10years back, so seen the need for us to ensure that PHAs are functioning well to give complement to the overall government coccus in the health sector.” Mr. Marape said.

Marape also announced the Member or Jimi as the minister for Mining.

“To the people of Kundiawa nothing against the present member who is still in plenty court process but mining portfolio needs to be occupied its a important sector we got Porgera community benefit sharing agreement need to be concluded, we have Wafi Golpu project that needs to be

progressed as soft as he is a leader of high ethics and standing he’s got strong experience on the ground now he’s been minister for sometime.-

Prime Minister said they are both not new in cabinet as they have been in the parliament for a very long time. The event was officiated by few ministers form the cabinet and the Governor General Sir Bob Dadai.