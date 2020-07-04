PNG Olympic Committee Farewells Andrew Lepani

The PNG Olympic Committee has farewelled one of its own, with Deputy Secretary-General, Andrew Lepani leaving the organization.

Lepani served with the PNG Olympic Committee for a period of 9 years, seeing the organization grow.

He thanked the organization for his opportunity in a field that he loved doing, and passionate about, and believes he has left his team confident in their abilities.

He leaves the organization after successful sporting events hosted by Papua New Guinea, which have included the Pacific Games, FIFA Women’s World Cup and the Rugby League World Cup.

He will now be part of the Pacific Sports Partnership Program, based in Fiji.

Andrew Lepani is a former PNG National football team representative and captained Hekari United FC at one stage in his playing career.

*Photo Credit – PNG Olympic Committee