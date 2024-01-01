PNG KOMARAS TO COMEPTE IN 100 TEAMS TOURNAMENT

By Claire Mauta

TotalEnergies Limited Touch Rugby team PNG Komaras, will be participating in a global “Tournament of 100 Teams” taking place in Paris, France on the 4th to 5th this month.

Comprising of nationals, the PNG Komaras will compete in the finals against the top 24 teams, who also qualified via regional tournaments around the world where TotalEnergies operates in such as Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, America & Europe.

This opportunity follows the Komaras’ impressive victory in April, where they secured first place in the qualifying round of the intra-company Touch Rugby competition in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The team triumphed over 16 teams from the Asia-Pacific and Middle East Region, earning their spot in the finals, showcasing their skills against teams from Singapore, Cambodia, Philippines and Qatar.

TotalEnergies celebrated its anniversary on March 28th with the Tournament of 100 Teams being one of the key activities to commemorate in its this milestone.

Komaras Captain John Tavaperry said, “We are privileged to represent TotalEnergies PNG and our nation with pride.”

“It is an honour to act as ambassadors for Papua New Guinea, especially as many people are not familiar with our country or its location on the map,” he said.