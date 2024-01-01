NGI REGIONAL YOUTH INAGURAL GAMES KICK OFF

The New Guinea Islands Regional Youth Inagural games were launched in Kavieng yesterday by the Minister for Community Development Youth and Religion Jason Peter.

Present for the opening were teams from Manus, Gazelle, East New Britain, Namatanai and Kavieng Districts from the host Province, New Ireland.

Minister Peter said the game is a platform that speaks of a wide collaboration of national agencies under his Ministry to create proactive approach in dealing with social issues affecting the country.

He acknowledged the sponsors and the organisers of the games and thanked the National agencies that makes the tripartite agencies that implements the platform.

He said this was a piloted game to identify a lot of room for improvement.

The Provincial Administrator Richard Andia said, it not just about sports competition but also to build relationship and skills of the youths in the region.

“This is not just competition but build friendship and showcasing the talents that our people posse, it is a platform for the youths to learn grow and inspire one and other,” he told the gathering yesterday.

Mr. Andia urged the youths to play with passion integrity and sportsmanship.

“May your efforts inspire us and leave a lasting legacy of the future of sports in the region.” He said.

The games will end on October 5th

There are eight teams participating in the competition and the games to be played include soccer, volleyball, basketball, touch rugby and athletics.