GRADUANDS ARE TOLD TO EMBRACE SELF DISCIPLINE

By Sharon Engnui

One of the country’s top performing school dominating the top spot, Paglum Adventist Secondary in Western Highlands Province held its 9th Grade 12 and 26th Grade 10 Graduation recently.

Self Discipline were stressed for students to embrace as they navigate the next chapter of their education journey and into the future.

The ceremony with the theme vision for Christ, commenced on Friday and concluded on Sunday 29th of September where the graduans received their acknowledgement certificate with presentation of academic awards to the top performing students.

A total of 333 Grade 10s and 183 Grade 12s graduated.

While the School’s principal Mr. Freddy Pennington remained adamant that the performance status quo will still be maintained encourage the graduands to uphold self discipline

“Self discipline will take you places where money and motivation cannot, self discipline will make you rise above the storm, self discipline will make you rise above corruption, self discipline will make you see things that you haven’t seen before, it will give you opportunities that you never dreamt about.” Mr. Pennington said.

Provincial Member Wai Rapa father support this statement made by the school principal and added that self discipline and individual’s attitude is critical for changes to take place in the Province and in the country.

“Discipline is very important, this days discipline speaks volume now compared to the level of qualifications acquired either Degree or Diploma, someone can possess Master degree but if they are chewing betel nut and drinking alcohol people will not respect them”.

Rapa encouraged the students to never give up on their hopes and dreams despite challenges and obstacles confronting them indicating that there are many avenues to excel and they will have to have the courage to pursue their dreams.