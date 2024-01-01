PNG BODY BUILDING FEDERATION PLANS FOR 2024

By Claire Mauta

The Papua New Guinea Body Building Federation is preparing for an exciting year of competitions both locally and internationally.

President of the PNG Body Building Federation (PNGBBF), Ronald Haihavu said the team had done well in the recent Pacific Games in Honiara, Solomon Islands.

“The team all returned home with a medal each which showed that there’s potential for more champions in the sport, moving forward,” Haihavu said.

The PNGBBF is happy to announce that the South Pacific Body Building Federation has selected Port Moresby (PNG) to host the 2025 Championship.

The federation will start its 2024 program with an athlete recruitment drive on April 6th in Port Moresby, followed by the national titles which are tentatively set for June 14-15, to be held in Minj, Jiwaka Province.

President Haihavu shared that they are also sending a team to the South East Asia Championships to be held from October 25 – 27 in Indonesia, followed by the South Pacific Body Building Championships in the Solomon Islands this year.

He also revealed that they are now launching a campaign to recruit more women and girls into the sporting code to participate in Physique competition where the athletes display toned, athletic physique showcasing femininity.