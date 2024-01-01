PMV OPERATORS IN NORTH FLY URGED TO FOLLOW TRAFFIC RULES

By Jim John

All drivers of PMV buses and trucks have been urged to follow traffic rules while traveling along the Kiunga-Tabubil highway in North Fly District of Western Province.

Local residents along the highway villages confirmed with this newsroom that all 25 seater and 15 seater busses, as well as other private vehicles are still running on high speed.

They said this has resulted in several road accidents.

Few weeks ago, a 15 seater bus collided with a 25 seater bus near the Gregas village along the Kiunga-Tabubil highway.

The 15 seater bus was travelling up to the village from Kiunga town to drop off passengers and the 25 seater bus was travelling from Tabubil to Kiunga when the accident happened.

Fortunately, no deaths have been reported and all passengers were safe.

Vehicle operators are advised to follow traffic rules and safety signs erected at respective villages along the highway road to avoid traffic related incidents.

In a recent interview with Western Provincial Police Commander for North Fly Command, Chief Inspector Oena Afeke, traffic police officers had conducted road safety awareness in Tabubil, Ningerum and Kiunga.

“Drivers should reduce speed limit along the villages as people including children are walking on the road. Follow the rules so that you won’t create problems in the community.” he said.

Chief Inspector Afeke has informed the people of North Fly that stricter rules will be imposed starting this year going forward so as to reduce unwanted traffic incidents.