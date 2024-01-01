MADANG POLICE COMMANDER WARNS CRIMINALS AGAINST ILLEGAL ACTIVITIES

By Bradley Mariori

In a stern message directed at criminals operating within Madang town, the Madang Provincial Police Commander has issued a clear warning against any involvement in illegal activities.

Acting Superintendent Robert Baim emphasized the need for law and order in the region, dividing Madang into three zones and assigning police units to each for the purpose of monitoring and maintaining peace.

Baim asserted that any individuals found engaging in criminal behavior would face severe consequences under the law.

This warning comes in the wake of recent apprehensions of several wanted criminals by the Madang police.

The Provincial Police Commander’s statement underscores the authorities’ commitment to combating crime and ensuring the safety and security of Madang residents.

With a focus on proactive enforcement and vigilant monitoring, law enforcement agencies aim to curb criminal activities and uphold the rule of law in the region.