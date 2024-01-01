PM REAFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO SUPPORT SPORTS

Prime Minister James Marape has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to enhancing sports development from grassroots initiatives to high-level competitions in Papua New Guinea.

The Prime Minister made this statement while commending the PNG Kumul’s performance against New Zealand Kiwis at the Pacific Championships in Sydney, Australia.

“I commend our players for their unwavering commitment and resilience on the field,” Prime Minister Marape said.

The Prime Minister stated that the team’s unwavering resilience against a tough opponent showcased their dedication, heart, and strength on the international stage.

“Our nation is proud of what our Kumuls have accomplished, and we remain dedicated to building the infrastructure and providing the support needed for them to reach new heights,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s commendation serves as a rallying call for all Papua New Guineans to continue standing behind their team, with renewed energy and enthusiasm for the journey ahead.

Prime Minister Marape also extended his appreciation to the coaching staff, the support teams, and the friends who continue to support the Kumuls’ journey.