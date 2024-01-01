ASISI ROAD UPGRADE UNDERWAY

By Mimi Pio, Popondetta

The road upgrade project in Asisi village, Kokoda Local Level Government (LLG) in the Northern Province is currently underway. Road works are being carried out by Pangali Construction, a newly appointed contractor.

The project commenced earlier this year and is primarily focused on reconstructing the Asisi road stretch, which has been in poor condition for years. The upgrades include road widening, resurfacing, and improved drainage systems, all aimed at enhancing accessibility and minimizing travel disruptions, especially during the rainy season when many parts of the road become impassable.

During a recent visit to the project site, Northern Governor Garry Juffa introduced Pangali Construction to the community. This introduction was done to provide clarity on the project and the contractor’s role, addressing growing public criticism over the quality and capacity of some existing contractors in the region.

Governor Juffa emphasized that the Marape-Rosso Government is committed to connecting rural areas to vital road links to improve access to basic services.

Local community representatives expressed their gratitude for the Asisi road project, highlighting the positive impact it will have on everyday travel and local commerce. They emphasized that better roads will make it easier to access nearby markets, schools, and healthcare services—critical factors in the socioeconomic development of the area.

The project’s next phase is set to extend another 5kilometers, promising further improvements for the community as work progresses.