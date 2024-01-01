TRAGIC ACCIDENT CLAIMS 8 LIVES

By Edward Luke

A tragic accident occurred last Friday along the Highlands Highway at Nebiliyer Valley in Western Highlands Province involving a 25-seater coaster bus and a 15-seater Hiace bus, resulting in the loss of eight lives-six males and two females.

The Provincial Police Commander Chief Superintendent John Sagom, confirmed that seven individuals died instantly, while the other passed away at the Mt. Hagen General Hospital.

Chief Supt. Sagom stated that the Toyota Hiace Bus was traveling from Mt Hagen to Ialibu, while the Coaster bus was enroute from Mendi to Mt Hagen.

According to local witnesses, the 15- seater bus was at fault for driving in the opposite lane, causing the fatal collision resulting in eight deaths and more than 25 passengers sustaining injuries.

“There were two females and five males killed instantly, while the other passengers suffered critical injuries and were assisted to Mt Hagen General Hospital. Unfortunately, one of the passengers brought to the hospital by the Highway Patrol investigating team passed away, bringing the total number of deaths to eight.” Sagom said.

Chief Supt. Sagom mentioned that the investigation was currently ongoing to identify the owners of the vehicles and gather information about the victims and the deceased.

In the meantime, he warned drivers to reduce speed and take precautions when driving public motor vehicles on the national highway.