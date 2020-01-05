PM Marape conveys sorrow to Australian Disaster

To family and loved ones of victims of the fire tragedies in Australia , to the greater Australian people and Primee Minister Scott Morison, Papua New Guinea convey our sympathies, sorrow and grief in your moment of pain.

Australia is the closest friend of PNG and is always the first in PNG in our times of adversities and we offer our hearts and our hands to you in this time of fire induced tragedies.

PM SM and myself have been in constant conversation the last few weeks and if need be, 1000 of our combine soldiers and fire fighters stand ready to be deployed to give a hand upon PM Morrison invitation.

I also convey to Australian people that many PNGeans on their own free will are doing fundraising and offering prayers for Australia since the disaster first started.

It shows we are with you in thoughts and prayers.

May the God Yahweh of PNG and Australia contain this adversity! In 1 Corinthians 10:13, God promises that in all problems /temptations there is an escape route for those who call upon God’s name.

I believe in that and PNG prays that consolation to our friends in Australia.

With sincere love and sympathy,

PMJM

On behalf of PNG people.