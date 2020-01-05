Papua New Guinea citizens concerned for Australian Bush Fires

Papua New Guineans following developments in Australia are concerned over the Bush Fires wreaking havoc there, and are asking if the PNG government will show its support.

Members of the General public expressed their sympathy and concerns.

“The bush fires that have ravaged on, I know a lot of families have been affected, and I know Papua New Guineans have a lot of family down there”, Laufa Lavai, a concerned citizen said.

“From observing the news and following social media updates, it’s been very sad to observe and see the fire and devastation down in Australia.

They are our closest Neighbor, and have always been there for PNG when we’ve needed them in any form and in various capacities”, Max Manimbi Jnr said.

“It is really sad to see on Social Media and various news organizations. It is very sad for me, the only thing I can do is stand in prayer with them”, Malon Mania sad.

It is a hot topic on Social Media, with the main question being- is any form of help will be given.

Now that the government is setting up a fire appeal in the aim to fundraise, members of the public say they are willing to give.

“Churches and organizations willing to give, should give. But at least our government should give enough to help the Australian government because Australia has always been there for us”, Era Suna said.

The government should assist Australia one way or another. When we have disasters, Australia puts their hand up to support us”, Laufa Lavai said.

Not only has Australia helped and aided Papua New Guinea in various ways, it is also home to more than 10,000 Papua New Guineans.

As the Bush Fires rage on, PNG Citizens have decided that if there was any time to give back to Australia, it would be now.

By Benjamin Manimbi, EMTV News Cadet, Port Moresby