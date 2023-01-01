PM MARAPE COMMENDS EASTERN HIGHLANDS LEADERS

During a momentous gathering of thousands of individuals at rural Lufa Station in Eastern Highlands this week, the Lufa District Five-Year Development Plan 2023-2027 was launched. Prime Minister James Marape expressed his appreciation to the Governor Simon Sia for the remarkable achievements.

PM Marape said among Governor Sia’s notable accomplishments is the successful consolidation of all Eastern Highlands MPs, which had never been accomplished before, in a collaborative effort for the betterment of the province.

Eastern Highlands MPs now convene regular meetings to address significant challenges facing the province, overcoming political differences that once hindered progress.

“I extend my sincere gratitude to Governor Simon Sia for unifying the entire Eastern Highlands leadership, from Obura-Wonenara to Kainantu, all the way to Daulo,” stated PM Marape.

“Governor Sia has demonstrated exceptional leadership in maintaining the solidarity of the Eastern Highlands province during his tenure as governor.”

“I would like to commend the new leadership of Eastern Highlands, led by Governor Sia, for consistently aligning with the Government on vital issues, despite any opposing views. This includes their pivotal role in electing me as Prime Minister in August of 2022,” he said.

All the MP’s in the districts joined hands with their governor in advocating for greater utilization of the country’s resources in service delivery.