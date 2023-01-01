Kokonda Village in the North Fly District of Western Province now has access to clean water. This was made possible through their Village Development Funds (VDF) under the Wai Tri Community Mine Continuation Agreement (CMCA) Trust.

The project was supported by Ok Tedi Development Foundation (OTDF), and the villagers expressed their gratitude for the efforts and logistical support provided.

A community representative Adam Soke, conveyed his appreciation on behalf of the villagers by highlighting the challenges they faced in initiating the project, stating that it was not an easy task.

“I am representing the community not as an elected leader or councillor but as a youth who has witnessed the dire needs of our people in our village,” Soke explained.

The CMCA Trust Administrator Johanis Saferius, echoed Mr Soke’s sentiments and affirmed the Trust Administration’s commitment to delivering all pending projects.

He assured the Kokonda community that more projects are in the pipeline, not only for the North Fly CMCA region but also for the Middle and South Fly communities.

Mr Saferius praised his dedicated team for their unwavering efforts and acknowledged the contractor responsible for constructing the building and the installation of the tanks.

The CEO of OTDF Havini Vira, emphasized on the significance of such legacy projects. He pointed out that the progress of such projects was often hindered by the limitations of community funds, which could secure materials but not cover the costs of transportation.

Mr Vira urged the villagers to take ownership and good care of the facility.

The completion of the community water catchment project in Kokonda village has brought newfound hope and enthusiasm to the residents. It stands as a testament to the collaborative efforts of the community, OTDF, and the Trust Administration, with the ultimate goal of improving the lives of the villagers.