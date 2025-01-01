MINISTER BANDO REOPENS ANEGO COFFEE FACTORY, PLEDGES STRONGER SUPPORT FOR FARMERS

The reopening of the Anego Coffee Factory in Kabiufa, Goroka will now boost the local coffee producers and create employments for the people of Eastern Highlands Province.

The Coffee Minister William Bando, officially reopened the Coffee Factory last Friday, marking a significant step in the revitalization of Papua New Guinea’s coffee industry.

The factory is expected to boost local coffee production, create employment opportunities, empower smallholder farmers, and enhance PNG’s position in the global coffee market.

Minister Bando reaffirmed the Marape-Rosso government’s commitment to strengthening PNG’s coffee sector, which directly supports over 450,000 to 500,000 households across the country.

“Coffee is not just an industry it is a way of life for our people. It is the backbone of our economy, providing livelihoods for thousands of families. Today, we celebrate not just the reopening of a factory, but a renewed commitment to rebuilding our coffee industry,” said Minister Bando.

He commended CIC, the National Development Bank, and the Wamiri family for their contributions in bringing the factory back into operation.

Bando acknowledged key industry players, smallholder farmers, and coffee exporters, recognizing their critical role in keeping the sector alive.

Minister Bando urged the cooperatives, exporters, and other industry stakeholders to uphold honesty, accountability, and effective management of funds to prevent misuse.

The minister called on government agencies, industry leaders and farmers to work together to restore the sector’s full potential.

“If you do not have a passion for coffee, you are in the wrong business. Coffee is our ‘green gold,’ and we must treat it with the same seriousness as we treat our natural resources. This is about building a sustainable industry for the next 50 years,” he said.

The factory’s reopening is supported by the Coffee Industry Corporation Ltd (CICL) and the World Bank funded PNG Agriculture Commercialization and Diversification (PACD) Project.