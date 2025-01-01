MURDER SUSPECT WANTS DEMANDS MET BEFORE SURRENDERING

The soldier wanted by police for alleged killing of his partner Lina Numbalihi, wants certain terms and conditions be met before he will surrender to the police.

However Acting Assistant Police Commissioner NCD/Central Benjamin Turi said the suspect is not in a position to make demands, but rather to surrender himself.

“The soldier (suspect) is in Wewak, he called a number of our officers here (Port Moresby) and he gave his location,” Turi said.

“He told us that he will surrender to the military police in Moem Barracks. But he (suspect) also has some demands that he wants us to meet but we told him that he will not ask us for demands but to simply surrender.”

Mr Turi said the suspect obviously had some people who had helped him to escape out of Port Moresby, soon after he allegedly committed the crime on February 8.

“We told him to simply go into Wewak police station. His immediate family who has the same surname as the suspect is the current station commander there (Wewak).

“So definitely he will surrender anytime from now.”

Meanwhile Mr Turi warned city residents especially women and young girls to take precautions when they move around. He said the police are also re-strategizing on how to fight crimes in the city and the public must also do their part.

“I’ve advised all the station commanders in NCD that it is time we go back to the basics,” Turi said.

“We will start foot patrols and stop-and-search. We’ve also gave transfer orders tro some station commanders who will be relocated different station within NCD. Some station commanders have been removed from their position based on disciplinary grounds.

“We want to improve policing in the city and we are also working alongside community watch groups and city wardens as well.”